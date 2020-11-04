Ipsos hires Sandeep Ghosh, as ED to bolster PA team

04 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Ipsos India has further reinforced its Public Affairs team, by the hiring of Sandeep Ghosh as Executive Director.

Said Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Public Affairs, Ipsos India: “Sandeep Ghosh has enormous amounts of experience in the development sector, across prestigious clients and a great depth of work. I foresee, our position becoming stronger and well entrenched in social research and we hope to snag a lot of untapped work, which will further boost the business.”

Added Ghosh: “Ipsos is the market leader in the development sector research, with all the remarkable work being done across the globe. It will be my privilege to grow the business for Public Affairs in India, leveraging my client relationships, and working closely with the team here.”