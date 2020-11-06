India TV’s ‘Fakir-e-Azam’ comedy show

06 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

For the festive season, India TV is introducing Diwali Dhamaaka – “Fakir-e-Azam”, a comedy show, that promises relief from all the tension around. Set in the Pakistani Prime Minister’s office Fakir-E-Azam is a political satire that focuses on the day-to-day struggles of the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, that faces in his office.

Notes a communique: “The show follows Imran Khan, as he goes about his daily routine, calling heads of various countries trying to get his agenda across, but no one seems to take him seriously, instead they make fun of him, threaten him and humiliate him, the situation reaches a point where he gets frustrated and ends up making fun of himself,” adding: “Imran is often seen mumbling to himself that no one listens to him, as most people he calls keep the phone down without listening to what he has to say…The show Fakir-e-Azam tries to be as current to the situation in Pakistan, but also touches topics that have been permanent fixture of the countries landscape, terrorism and Kashmir. Renowned voiceover and character artist Vishwas Kapoor creates some hilarious moments to this show as he plays the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.”