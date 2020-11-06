India Today group feels vindicated with Bombay HC order

06 Nov,2020

The India Today group has said it feels vindicated with the Bombay High Court order on the BARC disciplinary committee order.

It has released a statement that says:

“Accepting the plea of the India Today Group, the Bombay High Court has set aside the order of the Disciplinary Committee of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) against India Today TV. The Bombay High Court has asked for the Rs 5 lakh deposited with the court registrar to be returned to the India Today Group in full.

Over 45 years, we have painstakingly built on the principle of credible journalism. Story by story. Edition by edition. Platform by platform. We have created a deep legacy of credibility, excellence, trust, and bipartisanship. We are widely recognised as the Gold Standard of Journalism in the country. In a landscape marked by shrill polarities, we have only one political alignment: the Indian Constitution. And we follow it without fear or favour.”