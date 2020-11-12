Great Learning launches Diwali campaign #NewBeginning for learners

11 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Edtech firm Great Learning has launched a new social media campaign titled #NewBeginning. As a part of this Diwali campaign, the company will be offering free career counseling opportunities to students and professionals enabling them to make better, informed career decisions.

Speaking about the campaign, Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning said: “People often have doubts about their career choices and decisions at various stages of their journey. Today, Covid has made people across industries want to understand much more about future proof career options. Through this initiative, we are making efforts to assist people in making the right choices for the new normal world that can help in accelerating their career growth. Through the knowledge and industry experience of our key counselors if we would be able to power individuals by providing them the right direction, we would be contributing in a small way to their new beginnings.”