Goodknight’s new TVC campaign on C-Day

12 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Godrej Consumer Products’ Goodknight has unveiled a new TVC to commemorate Children’s Day. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the film embraces our young ones for their aptitude, advance thinking and courageous nature.

Sharing his thoughts on the new film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: “The TVC campaign highlights that today’s children are the protectors of tomorrow. They are courageous, smart and technology adopters. We are also drawing a parallel with Goodknight Gold Flash as it resembles these qualities. Goodknight Gold Flash is India’s most powerful liquid vapouriser, offering an advanced level of protection. The product comes with normal and flash mode, backed by a unique chip-based technology which switches between these modes automatically. The flash vapours and an improved machine ensure the elimination of mosquitoes from all hidden corners.”

Added Steve Priya, VPs & Executive Creative Directors, Wunderman Thompson: “A fearless new generation is our vision for the future. In the now, children are displaying an amazing maturity, awareness and depth. What’s surprising is that they don’t see themselves as someone to be protected. In many instances, they watch out for and take care of their parents, elders or siblings. It’s this protective instinct and spirit that we’re celebrating this Children’s Day that also happens to be on the same day as Diwali.