Evolve Digitas acquires ‘Thinking Folks’

03 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Evolve Digitas, a digital and design company, has announced the acquisition of Thinking Folks, a creative agency in Gurugram. The all share swap deal will see Evolve Digitas strengthen its creative and design team looking to consult and service global clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas said: “Evolve Digitas has been rapidly scaling up for the past 2 years with a growing digital footprint globally. A testament to the dynamic approach and value we bring to them. With Thinking Folks getting on board we will accelerate further and continue to partner in the business growth of our clients’ businesses.”

Ratan Kumar comes with close to two decades of experience in leading agencies like Hakuhodo, Vyas Giannetti and Leo Burnett Orchard.