Emoha Elder Care launches #EldersFirstDiwali campaign

11 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Emoha Elder Care has launched its unique #EldersFirstDiwali campaign. The campaign urges people to keep elders as first priority and seeks their support to make this Diwali special.

Commenting on the commencement of the campaign, Saumyajit Roy, Founder, Emoha Elder Care said: “It is important to view this campaign through a much larger prism of the inherent challenges that elders in India face today. Most elders find themselves extremely vulnerable in current situation and are anxious about the thought of being held up in their homes. Therefore, there is an urgent need to create an elder focused support system that not only gives positive energy but also brings the much needed smile,” adding: “With this campaign, we are asking everyone to go and help an elder in their vicinity – it could involve helping them buy or putting up lights, do a household chore or even make a Rangoli for them or do anything else to bring a smile on their faces. It stems from a simple thought, we are just asking neighbours, friends and families to put elders at the forefront of the festivities around Diwali and bring the much needed cheer in their lives.”