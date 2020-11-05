DViO Digital & Gaana create ‘longest’ chain of people at Navratri

05 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Given the need to maintain social distancing during festivities, DViO Digital created the perfect opportunity to add to the Navratri fervour and lift people’s spirits straight into the virtual world. This was done via a collaboration with music app, Gaana.

Said Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital: “2020 is synonymous with Virtual Reality and though we may have been struck with a situation, we haven’t left any stone unturned when it comes to creativity and innovation in experiences. Festivities are all about coming together to meet and celebrate but if we’re not able to, we must still keep that spirit alive. Gaana Garba Chain is an example of that sentiment. The response to the campaign clearly shows the initiative was appreciated by the people and rightly captured the festive spirit of Navratri.”