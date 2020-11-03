Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We just had a webseries made on Harshad Mehta. If you were to select a person from the media who you think a biopic should be made on, who would it be?

03 Nov,2020

Ha ha. We tried to put our dear Wizard with Words in a corner, but as always he put a philosophical spin on it. Here’s Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das. Dated November 3. Read on…

A. There have been many luminaries in media in the past and present on whom such a biopic can be made. But for any biopic to be successful (at least commercially) some formulae are followed by any production house in terms of twists and turns, inspiration, milestones that provide national pride etc etc. These presuppose enough archives of episodic events to dramatise the chronicling of them into a docudrama. Since I have no data points on that, I can’t comment authentically on the same.