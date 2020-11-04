Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s karwa-chauth today. In many ways, it’s a regressive tradition. Should the media even cover such observances or festivals, if they can be called that?

04 Nov,2020

It’s a personal peeve. We think this observance is regressive. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das this question as part of the Das ka Dum series. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s karwa-chauth today. In many ways, it’s a regressive tradition. Should the media even cover such observances or festivals, if they can be called that?

A. I am of the opinion that while it is important for every society to constantly revisit its rituals, behaviour and culture and social mores. It is equally important to do so with empathy and objectivity. If an individual celebrates out of volition (and not under duress) inside the house, why should one brand it pejoratively or positively. Coming to coverage by media entities, it’s their decision. There is no black or white answer. After all media only reflects society.