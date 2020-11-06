Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You are known for your thoughtprovoking messages… What would be your Diwali greeting to someone?

Okay, there are days when we aren’t able to serve the smartest question. Today is one such day. But while the question may be silly, the answer isn’t. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 6, 2020 edition of the Das ka Dum series. Read on…

A. Let this Diwali be a festival of new beginnings and be a precursor of triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness. So in that sense, it can’t be a wish for few days. It must be the mantra for daily practice. (I introspected about the logic of this question. Who am I to give a message on Diwali?! So ignore it. This is what I try to practise with all its imperfections. So readers can dump it as per their wish).