Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das I You are a big cricket watcher: would you say that former cricketer-turned-commentators are better than those who have no cricket-playing past?

11 Nov,2020

This is a question for the morning after the IPL final. Presenting Dr Bhaskar Das for the November 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. You are a big cricket watcher: would you say that former cricketer-turned-commentators are better than those who have no cricket-playing past?

A. There should not be any such hard and fast rule. You have examples on both sides to defend a stand. The moot point is what the listeners or viewers prefer and consider as authentic. One can’t have a codified legislation on the same. In fact those who don’t understand the intricate nuances of cricket ( like me), they would never be invited to be a commentator. Commentatorship is an art and is based on sound understanding of the game and not about only commenting.