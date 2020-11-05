Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | I was at a loss for how I should describe you to a person who doesn’t know you… since you are now more into academics than industry, though it’s the latter that you are so well-known for. Can you help?

05 Nov,2020

The question is self-explanatory. Let’s hear what our dear Dr Bhaskar Das says. Without further ado, the November 5, 2020 edition of the Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. The other day I was speaking to someone about you. She isn’t a marketer and isn’t from the media. While I have a great amount of adjectives for you (Gyaani, Wizard with Words, Superstar Salesman etc), I was at a loss for how I should describe you. Since you are now more into academics than industry, though it’s the latter that you are so well-known for. Can you help?

A. I wonder why a tag is always required to describe a person. But I understand that such artificial sobriquet is a standard behavioural procedure (SBP). You may try this one for me: I am a spiritual being passing through a temporary human experience.