Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das I Nov 10 will see the IPL final as well as the Bihar elections results analysis at primetime. Watching which of these will give you greater joy and why?

09 Nov,2020

Of course we are going to watch the IPL final. But we asked the question to Dr Bhaskar Das for an insert in the November 9 edition of Das ka Dum series. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Nov 10 would see the IPL final as well as the Bihar elections results analysis at primetime. Watching which of these will give you greater joy and why?

A. I am a cricket fanatic… IPL will get preference for sure. I am apolitical. So, I have less interest in politics. The choice is clear