Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das I It’s also Children’s Day tomorrow. Any memories of Bhaskar Das Junior that brings a smile on your face?

13 Nov,2020

Q. It’s also Children’s Day tomorrow. Any memories of Bhaskar Das Junior that brings a smile on your face?

A. From hindsight, childhood is the best period of life with its innocence, happy-go-lucky bindaas life. But at that time feelings were a kaleidoscope of fun (sometime irrational even) and emotional turbulence (examinations, not-so-good results etc). But net-net all memories were good for me. They were not episodic in my case.