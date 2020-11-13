Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das I Among other things, Diwali sees the celebration of ‘dhan’ and ‘lakshmi’. What according to you is the greater wealth: health or money in the bank?

12 Nov,2020

Soft Diwali question. To those celebrating it today, Happy Dhanteras. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das and the November 12 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Among other things, Diwali sees the celebration of ‘dhan’ and ‘lakshmi’. What according to you is the greater wealth: health or money in the bank?

A. Very clear choice: health. When health is sound, wealth can be earned. But I would hasten to add that this binary sequence need to be interspersed with dynamic knowledge acquisition as survival probability of knowledge workers in post-industrial ecosystem is higher. So the equation is : physical well-being + dynamic knowledge acquisition = wealth creation.