Dalmia Cement kicks off festive season

13 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Dalmia Cement has launched a digital campaign- Apni Personal Space- which focusses on consumers’ lives during the coronavirus-led lockdown. The campaign is led by two digital films.

Said Pramesh Arya, Executive Director- Marketing, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited: “The last few months have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us. During our field teams’ outreach efforts, we learnt consumers around the country have already been thinking about how to make their homes future ready. All of us are thinking about our quality of life in a new manner today, and Dalmia Cement’s promise of Future Today will help consumers take this thought forward in their home building journey.”

Added Neeraj Sancheti, CEO and Co-founder, Kreativ Street, the brand’s digital agency which conceptualised the campaign: “This campaign brings alive Dalmia Cement’s core promise, Future Today, in the context of the evolved need of housebuilders today. With more and more people working from home, the need for personal space is a real thing now. It not just affects work but also everyone’s mental peace. Based on this insight, we crafted these two films to start the conversation around the need for personal space”