Covid-led downturn notwithstanding, TV9 announces increments wef April 2020

10 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

The TV9 network has announced an increment with retrospective effect from April 2020.

Announcing this to the team, CEO Barun Das said: “Covid-19 has taken unprecedented toll on both human lives and the global economy. Media hasn’t been immune to the ravages of the pandemic, with even the biggest media companies cutting salaries and laying off employees. I am proud to say that at TV9 network we never allowed that to happen, despite the pressures,” adding: “We are announcing flat percentage increase , based on salary slabs, because we didn’t believe it was prudent to differentiate, given that all of us have worked as one…”

The arrears will be released before Diwali – which is this week, Das informed, and said that the next annual appraisal will happen in March 2021.