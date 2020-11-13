Ask Piyush Pandey a question. Get the answer in his next book

12 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Six years after his first book, Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Worldwide and Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India, has announced that he has begun work on his new book.

Said Pandey: “It’s been six years since I started work on Pandeymonium – and a lot has happened in the world of advertising and marketing in this time. The most significant change, however, is the evolution of the consumer, aided by technology. Consumers have provoked brands to include them in all aspects of the brand, brand experience and brand communication – and that change will also be visible in the way my new book is written. The backbone of the new book will be my responses to questions from you. I may not have all the answers, but I have a lifetime of experience that I am happy to share with you”.

So, ask Piyush anything – just mail him at askpiyushanything@ogilvy.com. Ask him about advertising or ask him about politics (hmmm!). Ask him about his methods or ask him about his mistakes. Ask him about cricket or ask him about food. Ask him about his global role or ask him about his favourite haunts in Jaipur. Ask him about clients or ask him about family. Ask him what he loves, hates, tolerates or enjoys!