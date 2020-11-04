Ananya Panday to endorse Vega

04 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Actor Ananya Panday has been signed up by beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand, Vega, to endorse its ange of products.

Said Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega Industries: “Vega’s mission is to make our consumers ‘Atmanirbhar’ with our DIY range of innovative products. We have always innovated while combining fashion & style with value for money pricing. We have introduced various products such as 3 in 1 hair styler, hair dryer, straightening brushes and chopstick curler with the endeavor to always stay ahead of the competition with a keen focus to bring the best for our consumer. The name VEGA denotes one of the brightest stars in the universe and for us all our VEGA fans are the bright stars who dazzle the world with their charm and pizzazz. This is the quality that resonates in our brand star, Ananya Panday, who at such a young age has made a mark for herself and enthralls her legion of fans with her charm, skills & cool quotient. She is already known for her distinct style statement and the elan with which she presents herself to the world. Her appeal amongst the young & the youth of India is second to none, a fact that is evident from her immense following on all forms of media. Ananya is the perfect fit for brand VEGA that also aspires to cater to the diverse grooming and styling needs of the young free spirited gen Z of today.”