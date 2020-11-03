Airtel Xstream’s campaign by Equinox

03 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Advertising production house Equinox Films has created a new campaign for Airtel Xstream titled ‘Jo Dekho, Bada Dekho’.

The campaign has conceptualised by Arun Iyer’s Spring Marketing Capital and directed by Nitin Parmar, Equinox Films.

Talking about the campaign, Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer at Bharti Airtel said: “With Airtel Xstream, we aim to transform entertainment at home, in India. The content consumption habits have changed dramatically with users viewing content both across linear TV and App based new age content on mobile. We felt why should the best content out there be confined to viewing on small screen? Airtel Xstream enables a seamless viewing experience across both genres, on your large TV screen. Our partners Spring and Equinox have done a great job in bringing alive the larger-than-life viewing experience of Xstream, in this campaign. So from today – ‘Jo Dekho Bada Dekho’.

Heading the creative team, Arun Iyer, Founding Partner at Spring Marketing Capital said, “Airtel Xstream is a viewing experience like never before. Most people end up consuming content on their small screens and that is far from optimum. Which led us to the thought of Jo Dekho Bada Dekho. The execution was complex but Nitin and the team from Equinox were a delight to collaborate with in bringing this vision to life.”

Added Nitin Parmar, Director at Equinox Films: “It’s always a pleasure collaborating with Airtel and the team at Spring. Making a commercial is a collaborative, team effort at the best of times and during the pandemic we really got a sense of how true that statement really is. The challenge with this commercial in particular was to visually explain the features of the product in a way that felt immersive and fun – Like a roller coaster ride. Tonnes of conference calls with creatives, client and technicians; hundreds of hours of zoom calls (sometimes across time zones) later- we are really happy with the end result. Airtel allows us to keep pushing our boundaries whilst keeping the creativity intact, and that’s what we love most about working with them”.