Airtel half-marathon gets a new identity

06 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) has a fresh identity. The campaign has kickstarted with a contemporary modern identity for the event logo.

Notes a communique: “The Runner and the spirit of every participant is at the heart of ADHM. A showcase of their own unique story of grit, determination, success and failure; inspiring to create history and not just be a part of it! This very ethos is echoed in the logo.” The new identity for Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is designed by Locopopo, a Mumbai-based boutique design studio.

Commenting on his creation, Lokesh Karekar, Founder, Locopopo Studio said, “The story of the runner has always been the soul of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. The new logo celebrates the host city and the remarkable journey of every runner; embodying every participant of an event that has shown the #GoBeyond spirit of Delhi to the world”.

Added Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International said, “When we launched the event 17 years ago, little did people believe that Delhi would take up running as a lifestyle. Today, the event is synonymous with the city and this has been possible only with the support from all stakeholders. Our runners give life to ADHM and this has been beautifully translated into the new logo of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.”