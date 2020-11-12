Abbott’s ‘Don’t Wait for Life’ campaign

11 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Pharma major Abbott has unveiled a campaign titled ‘Don’t Wait for Life’ focusing on its pursuit to address health challenges through technology and innovation.

Notes a communique: “As people grapple with the new norm, there is a greater concern over health than ever before. Abbott is thus delivering solutions needed to move forward through life-changing technologies and products that provide people with an option to have their health monitored remotely for critical conditions. This limits unnecessary hospital or clinic visits while keeping them connected to their physicians.”

Added Vivek Mohan, Divisional Vice President, Corporate Global Marketing, Abbott: “At Abbott, we are driven to anticipate and stay one step ahead of the world’s greatest health challenges, at every stage of life. Our innovative technologies are helping people tackle complex health issues as they enter the new normal and manage their health in a dynamic environment. We look at improving life in all aspects, so people have the confidence to overcome adversities and accomplish what they want. Our campaign, through relatable and inspirational stories shows how innovative technology can help people address health conditions and empower them to live healthier, better and fuller lives.”