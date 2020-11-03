45 Days to MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year

03 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

It’s November 3. The 308th day of 2020, and there are just 58 days left in 2020. And more importantly 45 days to December 18, the day when we are scheduled to announce the 2020 MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year.

So who do you think will it be? Will there be anyone at all? We have a part-shortlist readers and invite readers to send us their nominations or suggestions of names. Nominations are welcome till December 1, 2020. Please send them directly to pradyuamanm [at] mxmindia.com. Your name and reasons, if any, will be kept confidential.

As our readers are aware, over the last few years, the MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year has earned the reputation of being the most credible barometer of the highest performer(s) in the fields of advertising, media and marketing in India in a calendar year.

Realising that many award shows are held at the end of the year and hence there is a tendency to only recall and accord importance to those who make an impact in the latter part of the year. MxMIndia instituted a process where we reviewed people and entities through the year by having periodic reviews and compiling the various high performers at the end of June. We did that many times in 2019. This year, we must confess, we haven’d done any reviews. But we’ve been doing it, and have had two sessions on it already.

Last year’s winner of the accolade was Sidharth Rao on his rise and rise in the Indian creative world. For mainstreaming digital. In 2018, it was Piyush Pandey and in the previous year, it was Arnab Goswami for the launch of Republic TV. In 2016, we had Dentsu Aegis Network South Asia CEO Ashish Bhasin and for 2015 it was the BARC India core team of Punit Goenka, Shashi Sinha and Partho Dasgupta.

As we said earlier, this year, the award will be presented online (on MxMIndia) on Friday, December 18, 2020. Wait for it.