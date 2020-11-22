22feet Tribal syncs with Hero MotoSports for bikers

09 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

22feet Tribal Worldwide, in collaboration with Hero Motosports, the motor sport division of Hero MotoCorp, has launched a ‘Rally Life Navigator’ programme. The programme is executed by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, part of the DDB Mudra Group.

Elaborating on the campaign, Debashish Ghosh, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said: “Unprecedented challenges can lead to unprecedented opportunities and that’s exactly what happened here. The sports world was crippled by the pandemic — no races, no rallies — and the Hero MotoSports team was grounded for all intents and purposes. In the midst of uncertainties, the need for some creativity was stronger than ever to give them a chance to race again! Thus was born the Rally Life Navigator. A very simple hack that sparked a whole new racing culture.”

Rally Life Navigator was promoted via a social media campaign, which ensured that the followers were kept abreast of latest information, activities and race dates.