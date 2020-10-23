Zee5 launches digital campaign for Puja 2020

23 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

This Durga Puja, Zee5 has launched a digital campaign #MaayerSatheMaakeDekha to encourage the audience to celebrate pujo by paying a tribute to their mother alongside Maa Durga. Five leading celebs from the Bangla entertainment industry – Ditipriya Roy, Riddhi Sen, Sweta Bhattacharya, Souraseni Maitra, and Neel Bhattacharya, along with their mothers – get together for the campaign

Speaking on the campaign, Avi Kumar, Head Brand Marketing & Supply, Zee5 India said: “Durga Pujo is inarguably one of the greatest festivals celebrated in India. Backed by strong consumer insights, #MaayerSatheMaakeDekha connects a chord with the consumers. Zee5 continues to stay true to its promise of providing real, resonant, and relevant content to its users. We hope this initiative will contribute to making this pujo more memorable one for everybody.”