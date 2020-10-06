Zee Entertainment launches Zee Zest

05 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited launched its first lifestyle channel – Zee Zest on October 1. The channel will present content on food, travel, lifestyle, home improvement, wellness, culture, and DIY to enable one to UNLIMIT Life straight from the confines of your armchair.

Said Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest: “Zee Zest is the promise of a new tomorrow with taking charge of life and experiencing newer journeys and amazing stories. Our carefully curated international shows and India originals will be an escape from the regular, a path to your aspirations, a catalyst to UNLIMIT the horizon of your experiences. The diverse content across sub-genres with a homegrown appeal will entertain, lead to discovery, and will liven up every moment of the viewer with the intent to UNLIMIT Life itself. We hope to inspire our audiences to take up their own journeys of joy, creativity and breaking boundaries by adding Zest to their lives”

Added Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited: “Zee has always created strong curated brands that cater to the diverse entertainment needs of the consumer. We have been market leaders with our offerings, the pioneers in setting trends when it comes to content creation. Zee Zest’s unique proposition of offering an enhanced experience with a TV & digital presence ensures we engage with our viewers across all relevant touchpoints and are also able to provide more value to the advertisers with platform agnostic solutions. Zee Zest will capture the consumers’ mind space by offering the best of lifestyle content with shows that not only entertain but educate and add value to our viewers’ lives.”

Zee Zest will be a 360-degree platform and will reach the audience via TV, Web, Events, and Social Media. While TV will bring interesting content, the social media platform will provide as a means to make it happen. Stay tuned as the Web platform and Events will become the two-way communication channel between the audience and the brand. With various recipes, itineraries for road trips, DIY hacks, articles on interesting cultural and historical facts will bring the audience a step close to the life they have always hoped to explore. To sum it up, UNLIMIT Life by joining Zee Zest to imagine and experience some of the never seen before, heard before ideas and stories as the channel offers shows revolving around travel, food, culture, home decor, health, relationships and more along with some exclusive global content featuring for the first time in India.

Zee Zest will be available across all major cable, DTH, and digital platforms starting 1st October 2020. The channel will also be available on ZEEL’s digital and mobile entertainment platform, Zee5.