Xaxis & Wavemaker collaborate to influence store visits

23 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Xaxis, GroupM’s programmatic arm has announced the results of a national campaign for Nokia smartphones with Wavemaker South Asia. The goal of the campaign was to reach potential customers digitally to influence them to visit a Nokia phones retail store.

Said Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing – India, HMD Global: “Xaxis and Wavemaker have delivered outstanding results that enable us to see the impact of digital ad targeting on real world actions. This campaign highlights the important connection between digital ads delivered to the right people at the right time and its impact on offline behaviour. We look forward to applying these insights to future campaigns.”

Added Bharat Khatri, Country Lead, Xaxis India: “The campaign proves the growing importance of an insight-driven approach in today’s marketplace. With Xaxis Places and our technology partners, we were able to demonstrate the positive influence that digital targeting can have on driving awareness, offline behaviour and overall value for the brand.”

And this is what Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker South Asia said: “There are many developments in digital that are changing the models of advertising in India, and our client HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has been at the forefront of bringing fresh strategies to market,” “Our partnership with Xaxis underscores the power of mobile data and other digital insights and its impact on customers in the real world.”