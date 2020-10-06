WWE action to start on Sony Ten 1 & Ten 3

05 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will WWE action with the debut of a new programming feature, WWE Dhamaal League, featuring the Best of NXT Take Over and the live broadcast in India of NXT TakeOver 31 plus live action special events on October 26.

Notes a communique: “To further engage viewers Sony Sports has also launched daily contest in October that will run on-air during WWE Dhamaal League – The Best of NXT TakeOver. Viewers can participate daily to win exciting prizes by giving a missed call on the designated number on their TV screens and share their answer. Five lucky winners stand a chance to win official WWE merchandise daily and the top three winners of the league will get a chance to interact with WWE Superstars during virtual LIVE chat sessions on Sony Sports official social media handles.”