WelcomHeritage to use Crayons… the agency, we mean

07 Oct,2020

WelcomHeritage, the ITC hospitality brand, has appointed Crayons Advertising to handle its creative responsibilities.

Talking about the plans, Abinash Manghani, CEO, WelcomHeritage said: “Plans to revamp the brand are underway and we have selected Crayons as they have worked with ITC Fortune for long. Despite the current crisis that the hotel industry is going through, there are good signs for heritage properties. People are looking at properties that are niche, secluded or away from crowded areas, in natural surroundings and that’s where WelcomHeritage fits in well.”

Added Ranjan Bargotra, President, The Crayons Network: “It is great to add another brand from the prestigious ITC stable. He added that people are looking at short drive holidays that are safe yet promising great experience and we are going to capitalise on this. We are working on bringing out the splendour of properties and the rich (quite literally) experience for the travellers.”