Video leaders Brightcove gets a new look

23 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Brightcove Inc, leading players of video for business, has announced a complete reimagination of its brand, inclusive of all-new positioning and voice, as well as a new graphic identity.

Said Jeff Ray, CEO of Brightcove: “This is a pivotal time for our industry, and the need for video will remain an anchor for brands who understand the power it can deliver to unite, engage, and communicate. Our customers represent some of the most innovative companies in the world, and we’re proud to partner with them to own the moments that matter. This brand evolution reflects who we are today, our ambitions for the future, and our commitment to the companies who place video at the center of their business.”