Vanish launches new campaign to give ‘Dry Clean Like results’

09 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Stain remover brand Vanish has joined hands with Avataar.Me to create an Augmented Reality experience for its consumers. The brand has also launched its new campaign showcasing Vanish’s revolutionary formulation while highlighting ‘dry clean like results at home’.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene- South Asia said: “Consumer needs and demands evolve especially as they adjust to the new normal. Vanish with its revolutionary formulation provides ‘Dry clean like results at home’ by whitening, brightening and removing stains. This is a perfect solution for consumers who can take care of their everyday clothing and make their clothes last longer while looking brighter and whiter. We are also delighted to partner with Avataar.Me to bring a first of its kind immersive demo experience to our consumers in real time. This Digital immersion which will go live next month helps us reach out to our Gen-Z and millennial online audiences who are looking for the perfect solution for all their garment woes.”

Added Ravinder Siwach, Creative Director, Havas Media: “Indians have become more fashion forward and conscious about taking care of their everyday clothing. The live demo approach in the TVC is deliberate because it brings to life consumer’s garment woes and addresses their concerns first-hand.”