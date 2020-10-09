TV9 Network onboards Manish Seth as EVP

09 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

After appointing Amit Tripathi as the network’s Chief Revenue Officer, TV9 has further beefed up its top deck with the appointment of Manish Seth as Executive Vice President. Seth will head key clients nationally for the Network and will be responsible for revenue from the North branch.

With over two decades in the business – with BCCL and Zee Media Ltd in his previous stints, Seth was last with ZMCL as Executive Cluster Sales Head and was looking after national sales of a number of channels, including Zee News.

Welcoming Seth to TV9 Network, CRO Amit Tripathi said: “Manish is a key industry resource and has seen the revenue function evolving in the media domain over the last two decades. His vast experience and network will enrich the revenue vertical here at TV9 Network. We are happy to bring him on board.”

Added Seth: “TV9 Network, in a very short span, has established itself as a leading player in the news genre. I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to creating industry-first benchmarks in revenue generation for the group,”