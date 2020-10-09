TOI’s housie gambit for readers

09 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

The Times of India (TOI) has launched a print-linked digital housie game called Times Housie Plus for readers to celebrate the festive season.

Said Sanjeev Bhargava, Director, Brand – TOI: “Newspapers have always been a beloved companion for tea/coffee time breaks. Our games and puzzles have always found favour with our readers. Times Housie Plus is a re-interpreted version of the classic game of Housie, that all of us have played at some point in our life with our friends and families. We are making our newspaper more interactive and informative with this game. The clues will tell the readers more about their own city and country, and the entire family can play together to hunt and solve the clues.”