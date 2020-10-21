Taproot Dentsu creates film for #MeToo anniv

21 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

To commemorate the anniversary of the #MeToo movement, Taproot Dentsu has partnered with lifestyle portal iDiva. The digital film is titled ‘Nip in the Bud’.

Speaking on the film, Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu said: “It wasn’t an easy subject. One had to keep in mind the sensitivities involved. What happens between a man and a woman within the confines of a professional environment is between them. There are no witnesses. There are no cameras. Nip in the bud is a tribute to every single woman who had the courage to speak about what happened in a moment where there was no one to corroborate the story. Unfortunately, many women took years to report and this allowed the men concerned to continue with the predatory behaviour. Hope this digital film inspires women across the world to nip it in the bud.” For the record, Titus is the writer and director of this intriguing film.