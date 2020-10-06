Tanishq unvels Pujo campaign

05 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Jewellery brand Tanishq has launched a new campaign for Durga Puja. Conceptualised by Tanishq and WYP Brand Solutions, the campaign is titled ‘Ekotai Shundor, Ekotai Shokti’.

Notes a communique: “The campaign attempts to put across a significant message and a deeper realization that has been brought to the fore especially in the recent times – that one cannot battle it out alone and the true essence of victory lies in the spirit of oneness. Every year Bengalees look forward to bringing Maa home and indulging in the festive fervor because for them Pujo is not just a festival, it is an emotion. Staying contextually relevant, the campaign also leaves the viewers with the thought of celebrating Pujo responsibly while abiding by all safety precautions!”