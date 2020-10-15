Taboola launches Creative Shop for ads

15 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Taboola has announced the introduction of The Tabool Creative Shop, a worldwide programme to help brands and media agencies execute and optimise advertising campaigns that run on its network. More than 200 brands and their media agencies across retail, CPG, automotive, financial services, and e-commerce categories have chosen the Creative Shop to significantly boost click through rates (CTR), ad viewability, return on ad spend (ROAS), and more.

Said Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola: “Testing, leaning and continually improving advertising performance is more important now than ever before. The Taboola Creative Shop is unique because it taps more than 13 years of our expertise in connecting brands with consumers to drive awareness, sales, or any metric that matters most to them. We’ve learned that consumer response to every element of an ad differs significantly over time and across marketing channels. We’re dedicated to helping brands increase their results by utilizing our deep expertise and large historical dataset.”