SPAG launches employee engagement & employer branding practice

16 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

SPAG, an independent and integrated communications firm, has announced the launch of its Employee Engagement & Employer Branding Practice. Named SPAG Empower, the practice aims to help organisations harness the potential of their employees with a holistic internal communications approach, which according to a recent study by Gatehouse, is being adopted by only 50% of business organisations.

Talking about the purpose and intent of Empower, Abhinav Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, SPAG said: “Organisations are slowly recognising power of integrating value & business strategy to strengthen employee engagement, with EMPOWER we aim to work with the companies to achieve it for them. As a firm with strong understanding of human behaviour we believe employee engagement and internal communications will re-define the paradigm for the new world organisations in achieving the requisite bottom line. We are confident that with our business centric approach, futuristic communication & deeply rooted ‘Be Real’ motto will drive the right clientele attention and business for the practice.”

Added Aman Gupta, Managing Partner and Co-founder, SPAG: “The times to come will be unique in more ways than one and the workplace challenges that tag along will be immense too. It’s time that organisations invest in long-term, yet flexible strategies for their employees.”