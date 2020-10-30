Sony Sports to air Ind-Aus series from Nov 27

By A Correspondent

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is all set to broadcast Team India’s first cricket series under the new normal as the tour of Australia will commence November 27, 2020 and will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi and Sony Six channels in English, Tamil and Telugu commentary. The tour will be the first international cricket series for Virat Kohli’s team India after a gap of almost nine months and comprises three ODIs, three T2OIs and four Tests.

As per schedule released by Cricket Australia, Sydney and Canberra will host the opening ODIs and T20Is at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Canberra’s Manuka Oval. The much-awaited battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7 and the Gabba on January 15. The Adelaide fixture will be the first day-night Test played between the Australian and Indian men’s teams.