Sony launches Yay Dekho

08 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Yay!, the kiddie channel from Sony Pictures Network, has launched Yay! Dekho, an effort In line with its objective of serving their young audiences with immersive experiences, featuring exclusive movie previews of upcoming tele-movies followed by movie-themed workshops.

Scheduled for tomorrow, October 9 at 4pm, the virtual event will give fans access to tele-movie premieres and interactive workshops hosted by the multi-talented Edwina Lobo, owner of The Springboard and Co-founder & Team Psychologist of The Oranje Academy. Yay Dekho will also host premieres of Honey Bunny in the Interview, Honey Bunny in the Treasure Hunt, Honey Bunny save the Panda, Honey Bunny in the Mystery of the Sylvian Castle and Honey Bunny in the Jungle Adventures. The first edition will start with the movie preview of Honey Bunny in Dino Park live followed by themed DIY art and craft workshop.

Added a communique: “Yay Dekho will enable viewers to enhance their creative skills and give wings to their imagination as they recreate some of the exciting elements from the preview. Additionally, these workshops, based on the theme of the preview will offer kids the chance to win and take-home exclusive prizes. The channel aims to adorn the property with several associations, extensive social media outreach, pooling influencer communities and hence curating an immersive and memorable experience for kids that is everlasting.”