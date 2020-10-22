Sociomark unveils new brand identity

22 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Sociomark, the digital marketing agency started by Vivek Baandal and Heta Desai Baandal, has unveiled a new brand identity on the occasion of its third anniversary. It will now focus on associating with brands from Entertainment and FMCG Industry and will also keep ethos towards passion-driven marketing.

Speaking on the new branding, Heta Desai Baandal, Managing Director and Vivek Baandal, CEO & Creative Director, Sociomark said: “The last three years have been of great learning and growing. With digital marketing in India now booming and taking a new route, post the lockdown, we are really excited to bring in new and innovative solutions. The past few months have bought a paradigm shift in consumer base and content consumption patterns on digital media, across platforms. Our new logo stands for our new approach and outlook, as we carve our path in the next step of our journey.”