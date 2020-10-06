Skechers launches “Go Like Never Before” campaign with its first India brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi

05 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Global sports and lifestyle brand Skechers is launching a new campaign featuring Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be the first Indian brand ambassador for Skechers.

Speaking about the launch and on Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia said: “We are thrilled to launch the “Go Like Never Before” campaign starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Our sole aim through this campaign is to reach out to maximum people and promote running as a fitness culture in India. Skechers understands the significance of health and fitness and encourages people to be their fittest self by something as simple as running. Making this campaign special, we are delighted to announce Siddhant Chaturvedi as the first brand ambassador of Skechers India. His drive for fitness resonates perfectly with the brand and with this we aim to encourage more and more people to stay healthy and go run.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, MD – India & CCO – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “This power packed film is the beginning of an important fitness movement. With the lockdown restricting our lifestyles, everyone is raring to step out of their confines and the first thing one needs to own, is the right pair of Skechers. And Siddhant was the perfect partner to give this conversation momentum. The energy that he has got to this campaign is palpable and we are sure it will encourage everyone to ‘Go Like Never Before’.”