Shoppers Stop unveils second leg of EyeStoppers 2020 event

19 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading beauty and fashion chain of stores Shoppers Stop has unveiled series of videos attempting at breaking stereotypical beauty standards and perceptions. Their pop culture show #StopTheBias is the second leg to their talent show property – EyeStoppers 2020.

Sharing her thoughts, Uma Talreja, Customer Care Associate, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Shoppers Stop said: “The beauty industry has seen a shift during the pandemic. Lipsticks have dominated the segment but with the wearing of masks, the focus has shifted. Indian culture has been deep rooted in the use of eye makeup and eye art, and there is plenty of cultural context that has been amplified in Bollywood and many other occasions. During the pandemic, we believe that eye makeup can open the doors to artistry and creativity in makeup and give women a feel-good factor while they wear a mask. We have seen over 2350 entries in a week of very elaborate videos and the effort taken by each participant in creating their designs and looks is truly exciting.”

Added Ameesha Prabhu, CEO, Trust for Retailers & Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN): “We live in a world where no matter how you look, you will get judged. It is up to us to use that in a positive manner and conquer the world. At TRRAIN we believe in social inclusion and creating livelihoods for persons with disabilities & young women. We train our trainees to take on the world with their confidence. Vidya and many more youths like her have paved the path for not only being independent but have shown the ability of the youth and the contribution they can make to the society.”