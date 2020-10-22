Shekhar Suman’s Poll Khol back on ABP News

22 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

ABP News has brought back Shekhar Suman’s ‘Poll Khol’, a satirical show on the current state of political affairs of the country.

Hosted by yesteryear television superstar Shekhar Suman, the new season of the show, like every other, brings out the comical aspects of the political situations in his own inimitable way.

Said Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network: “ABP News has always differentiated itself in the vast sea of content through an ingenious approach. As the political battle of Bihar comes close, we want to ensure a comprehensive viewing experience. We are sure that this year also Poll Khol will keep the viewers glued to their TV screens.”