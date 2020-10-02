Shaun Nanjappa Chendira to head adsales at Discovery Sales

02 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Discovery has elevated Shaun Nanjappa Chendira as Head of Advertising Sales – South Asia. Previously, Chendira was Revenue Head for Kids & Vernacular, Discovery India. A media industry veteran having two decades of experience, majority of which has been in leadership roles, prior to Discovery, Chendira was General Manager, India at Da Vinci Media India Pvt Ltd. His prior engagements include working with Warner Media as Senior Director, English Entertainment Vertical (HBO, HBO HD & Warner Brothers) and Director, Kids vertical (Cartoon Network & www.cartoonentworkindia.com) for the India region.

Speaking on the occasion, Megha Tata, Managing Director, Discovery – South Asia, said: “Shaun has displayed strong and mature thinking required for the future of both, our linear and our digital platforms. With his stellar record of accomplishment and proven experience of driving business revenue, he is well placed to lead the company to the next level of growth in his new position as the Head of Advertising Sales. I wish him all the very best.”

Added Chendira: “I am delighted and grateful to Discovery India for giving me this opportunity. While these last few months have been tough for the entire industry to say the least, here’s looking forward to a better tomorrow. I know there will be a lot of challenges to face going forward, and all I can say is, I am ready to meet them head on. I step into this role with much excitement and a clear vision for Discovery as we step into the future.”