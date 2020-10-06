RSH Global assigns its mandate to Madison

By A Correspondent

Leading skincare company RSH Global has appointed Madison Media as its Media Agency of Record (AOR) for its flagship brand ‘Joy’ and its men’s grooming brand ‘X-Men’. The account was awarded following a multi-agency pitch. Madison Media will be responsible for the entire media mandate including print, television, radio, outdoor and digital.

Said Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global Private Limited: “I welcome Sam, Vikram and the entire Madison team for partnering with us to handle our media & digital mandate. I’ve been very impressed with the kind of work they’ve done for many Indian brands over the last two decades and I’m confident they’ll play an instrumental role in the rapid growth of the brand and the business.”

Added Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global Private Limited: “We are happy to have Madison as a partner in our journey to strengthen our position in key markets and explore new geographies. We are confident that with the ever-changing media scenario, Madison with their experience and in – depth understanding of the consumers of our country will be able to develop a robust media & digital strategy for our brand and add momentum to all our marketing initiatives.”

Said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World: “I am super-excited to partner with RSH Global, an ambitious personal care company operating successfully in the tough personal care segment with ambitious plans to help them meet their growing ambition, with Madison’s experience and expertise.”

Added Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Media & OOH, Madison Media: “It’s a big win for Madison coming out of Kolkata. RSH Global is expanding its business and we’re happy to be their choice when it comes to their Media agency. Looking forward to a growth-filled partnership.”