Rohit Sharma is Brand Ambassador for Dr Trust

30 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Healthcare brand Dr Trust has announced the signing of cricketer Rohit Sharma as its new Brand Ambassador. The cricketer is is exclusively handled by the talent arm of IMG-Reliance.

Said Aryan Goyal, CEO of Nureca Ltd which owns the brand: “Rohit Sharma is a strong, celebrated man and an advocate for others – he is the perfect ambassador to talk about the importance of health and wellness and the importance self-monitoring healthcare products play in everyday life. Dr Trust admires him for his principles, his talents and his ability to juggle a demanding cricket career while being a great family man too.”