RMAI hold 11th edition of Flame Awards

26 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI), the not-for-profit industry body devoted to furthering the cause of rural marketing in Asia, announced the winners for RMAI’s Flame Awards Asia 2020 at a ceremony held virtually.

The awards were instituted way back in the year 2006 and this was the 11th edition of the awards. RMAI had received just 50 nominations in the first edition and over the years we have improved our credibility and quality, making a reach to 300+ nominations. However, owing to Covid, the numbers were comparatively less.

This edition’s jury was chaired by Mr. S Sivakumar, Group Head – Agri. & IT Businesses, ITC Limited. The Jury comprised business leaders, brand custodians, marketers, media/advertising professionals, and domain experts in rural marketing. The entries were officially tabulated by Ernst & Young (EY).

Said Biswabaran Chakrabarti, President, RMAI: “The current situation has taught us how to keep continuity in this new normal. Flame Award Asia, went into a virtual platform on its 11th edition. No compromise on the vigour of its evaluation process, no compromise on our quality checks, it is only re-imagined and re-invented. I am extremely happy to share that there was no short of enthusiasm from the participating organisations and our jury team has analysed each and every entry in minute details. My best wishes to all the winners”.

Added jury chair S Sivakumar, Group Head – Agri. & IT Businesses, ITC Limited: “In today’s new normal, everyone has figured new ways of doing things, so has RMAI. The 2020 edition of Flame Awards came to you in a new hybrid format, in an attempt to deliver the same exhilarating experience in celebrating excellence in rural marketing. In fact, the virtual component enabled the jury to collaborate across cities without any limitations”,

At the 11th edition, Impact Communications bagged the maximum metals including 13 Golds & 5 Silvers, while The Brand Brewery won 5 Golds & 6 Silver metals in different categories.

Highlighting the execution of the event Dr Anup Kalra, Vice President – Rural Marketing Association of India & Director, Ayurvet Limited said: “This edition of the event is special as for the first time we went on virtual platform. The team thought to execute it with puppetry theme and it came out really well, which was also appreciated by the participants.”