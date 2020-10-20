Rebel Foods gets DCMN for Sweet Truth campaign

20 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Digital marketing agency DCMN India has won the mandate for Rebel Foods’ premium Western dessert brand Sweet Truth. Aside from media planning and booking, DCMN will track and optimise the campaign’s performance.

On the launch of this campaign, Nishant Kedia, Vice President Brands at Rebel Foods said: “At Rebel Foods, we strongly believe in being a consumer first brand. The advertisement clearly communicates this to our audience. DCMN as our trusted partners have done complete justice to the message we wanted to convey. The team echoes our thoughts about driving brand awareness. We are convinced this campaign will speak to our target audience of urban dessert lovers with a refined palate in a meaningful way.”

Said Bindu Balakrishnan, Country Head-India at DCMN: “DCMN is very proud of taking our partnership with Rebel to the next level. We are excited about being able to support Sweet Truth’s growth with a very targeted campaign and all analytics as well as media expertise available to us,” s. “Given the fast development of this industry, especially in the context of the ongoing pandemic, brandformance TV is the perfect approach to grow the Sweet Truth brand among its target groups. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership in an exciting segment – and to a successful campaign.”