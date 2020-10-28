Rajiv Dingra launches RD&X Network to invest in companies & solutions

28 Oct,2020

By A Correspondent

Even though it was a fully-owned Dentsu International venture, digital agency WatConsult has always been known as a Rajiv Dingra enterprise. He quit WatConsult in Jan 2020 and moved out in April to work on RD&X Network which was announced on Tuesday (Oct 27). RD&X is being billed as a “deep-tech network that will drive brand, business, media and data transformation helping businesses globally become real-time, disruptive, and thereby achieve exponential growth”.

Helping him do that is an initial corpus of $10 million that’s been committed for its organic and inorganic growth worldwide. Aiming to be geography-agnostic and remote-first company, its expansion plans include strategic acquisitions and investments in early-stage companies in areas of deep tech, gig economy, mar-tech, and ad-tech. Parallelly, in-house flagship solutions are also currently under development.

On the occasion of the launch, Dingra said: “This decade belongs to deep tech disruption and every organisation around the world will need to evolve through transformation to stay relevant today and grow in the future. We believe that the gig economy coupled with deep tech will create new business models that are agile and effective to scale globally. The disruption caused by the pandemic provided us with a huge opportunity of building a global network in the new normal. The impact of Covid-19 has accelerated the necessity for businesses to rapidly adopt technologies like AI, Blockchain, Robotics, XR, and IoT to navigate an uncertain future. We are already seeing early-stage companies at the forefront of this disruption and we are excited by our ongoing discussions with them. We look forward to such disruptive companies becoming a part of our network.”